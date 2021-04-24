The arrival of the first game developed by a Playstation studio to Xbox has been a launch marked by the presence of this game on Xbox Game Pass. Being a game that exploits a sports genre so beloved in some countries, it has been great news that many users have been able to enjoy this game regardless of its origin. But, as usual, you have to attend one of those videos where compare MLB The Show 21 performance between Xbox and Playstation consoles.

And we had to wait for Digital Foundry to find one of those comprehensive performance reviews that compares MLB The Show 21’s performance on different platforms, from the old-gen to the new generation Xbox and Playstation. The truth is that the first conclusion that can be drawn, which should not be surprising, is that the game shows better performance on Sony consoles.

MLB the Show 21 performance compared between Xbox and Playstation consoles

And in fact, one of the first things mentioned in the video is what it means, to this day, that a game developed by a Sony First-Party has reached Xbox consoles. It could be compared to how these Sony studios have been publishing their games on PC, knowing that, in a way, direct competition between consoles seemed like an insurmountable wall. But the industry changes and the vein of releasing a baseball game on all platforms can have more benefits than doing it on a single platform, and as it was MLB who edited the game, the decision was his.

And the next thing is to know what the result is to generate the performance, considering that it is a game that takes a leap between generations giving two very different versions. They compare the performance of MLB The Show 21 between Xbox and Playstation consoles, making clear the differences between generations. So much Xbox Series X like Playstation 5 run the game at native 4K resolution, using the same base with the same models, effects, lighting systems and obtaining a result that they define as identical. In none of these cases a dynamic resolution is used, so, with the same base and taking it to the same configuration, the final result is the same on both consoles.

In the case of the other consoles of the past generation, Xbox One X and Playstation 4 Pro, the game runs at native 1440p, something that seems slightly surprising to the version of Xbox Series S, which runs at 1080p. This difference may be due to the fact that when executing the game we find differences in the recreation of the game, with the Xbox Series S version being a version that runs new generation effects, compared to the cuts suffered by the versions of the old-gen.

For the sake of performance, a curious situation has been encountered with the MLB The Show 21 attempt to try to keep 60fps on next-gen consoles. During the transitions of the cinematics, it has been possible to warn that the game suffers significant declines in performance, although it is not something that affects the gameplay as much. And in this regard, it can be seen that the case of Xbox Series X suffers a little more each time this circumstance occurs. It points to the decision that was made for FIFA, where cinematics run at 30fps. It draws attention as Xbox Series X drops below 40fps, while the Playstation 5 version remains much better. Within the new generation, it is Xbox Series S, which still suffers a little more than her older sister. But in general, the gameplay manages to stay at 60fps, which is what counts.

In the case of Xbox One X and Playstation 4 Pro, the situation changes in favor of Xbox, which without being so stable at 60fps, always maintains performance above the Sony console. An advantage of between 5-7 frames at times when performance drops. This allows us to conclude that the performance problem assumed for Xbox Series X / S may be because it’s an early time to take advantage of Microsoft hardware for studios not used to this hardware. That to a greater extent, they are all because it has only been on the market for a few months.

The most important of all is what we have commented at the beginning, that MLB The Show 21 is available on all consoles regardless of who developed it. A baseball game that many wanted to have under their belt and that they can have thanks to a wise decision that we applaud, even those of us who do not play this sport. In addition, in the case of Xbox users, Xbox Game Pass subscribers to be more certain, can play it as it is included in Microsoft’s subscription service.

