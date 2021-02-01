Sony’s MLB The Show 21 is due out in April on Xbox as well as PlayStation consoles.

The official PlayStation blog post reveals MLB The Show 21 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on 20th April 2021. A PC version was not mentioned. The debut trailer is below:

MLB The Show is the long-standing PlayStation-exclusive franchise developed by Sony’s San Diego Studio.

In December 2019, Sony and MLB announced a “multi-platform video game partnership” to bring the franchise to “additional console platforms beyond PlayStation as early as 2021”.

Now we know it’s coming to Xbox, too.

“This is a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before,” Ramone Russell, game designer and online community manager at San Diego Studio said.

“We would like to thank everyone at PlayStation, Xbox, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association and the San Diego Studio for working diligently to bring MLB The Show to more users.”

MLB The Show 21 has cross-platform online play, too, with cross-progression letting you pick up any console and continue where you left off.

MLB The Show 21 boxart shows the PlayStation Studios logo on the Xbox box.

It’s a landmark moment for Sony, whose PlayStation Studios network of first-party games has launched the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture on PC, but had yet to publish its games on Xbox.

The boxart for the Xbox One version of MLB The Show 21 leaked online over the weekend via Instagram user ANerdyDad, and it shows the PlayStation Studios logo on the Xbox box, which isn’t something we’ve seen before.

<br />

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Microsoft, of course, publishes Minecraft on rival consoles, including the PlayStation.