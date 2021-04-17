It is certainly news that many expect the fact that MLB The Show 21 is now available through early access. MLB The Show 21 is one of the most exciting sports video game releases in recent memory. Not only is it the latest installment in the long-running MLB The Show franchise, but it’s also the series’ next-generation debut, as well as the first time it’s been available on Xbox consoles.

It’s safe to say that many sports video game fans are looking forward to MLB The Show 21, and although their Official release date is not until April 20, there is a way for players of all platforms to play now. As it turns out, MLB The Show 21 is already available through early access.

Yes, although MLB The Show 21 is now available through early access, baseball fans who want to play it early will have to shell out some extra money to do so. Early Access is available to anyone who purchases the Jackie Robinson edition of MLB The Show 21 or the Deluxe edition of the game. It has become a common trend in sports games to give players early access to buy the more expensive versions in recent years.

Xbox gamers, especially, may want to wait until the proper release date for MLB The Show 21 arrives. After all, MLB The Show 21 Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass On Launch Day. The MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robison Edition in addition to Early Access includes a copy of the game, 1 Diamond Choice Pack, a Jackie Robinson Bat Mask, 1 Ball Player Gear Pack, 10k Stubs, 10 The Show Packs and 3 Packs Gold Choice.

The Deluxe Edition of includes all of that except 2 Diamond Choice Packs, 25k Stubs, and 6 Gold Choice Packs.