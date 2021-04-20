Today is a day that many of you have waited for. Baseball lovers are in luck! and we join your celebration, as MLB The Show 21 is now available in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and we also have it available at launch in the Xbox Game Pass. Without a doubt, this is something that will go down in history. MLB The Show 21 is now available on Xbox Series X | S Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass MLB The Show 21, developed by San Diego Studio and published by MLB promises a spectacular immersion, being the first installment to reach new generation consoles. It seeks to offer us a complete Baseball experience, with modes for a played, local multiplayer and online multiplayer. You will be able to live the action of the match faster and more intense than ever, with different game modes, offering a complete experience whether you are a novice in the field or a great veteran willing to give everything in the game. In addition, the game includes Cross Play, allowing you to compete against your friends or make new ones, no matter what platform they are playing it on. Taking your player to Road to the Show and the glory of Diamond Dynasty has never sounded so promising. You can enjoy MLB The Show 21 if you have a subscription in Xbox Game Pass launch today. And in addition, it is also available for purchase in different editions. The Xbox One Standard At a price of € 59.99 .

At a price of . The Xbox Series X Standard | S which includes 10 packages The Show and 5K Stubs at a price of € 69.99 .

which includes 10 packages The Show and 5K Stubs at a price of . The Jackie Robie Edition , including MLB The Show 21 on Xbox One and XBOX Series X | S, Jackie Robinson Bat Skin, 1 Diamond Choic Pack, 2 Gold Choice Packs, 1 Player Gear Pack, 10 The Show Packs, 10K Stubs and Double daily login rewards priced at € 84.99.

, including MLB The Show 21 on Xbox One and XBOX Series X | S, Jackie Robinson Bat Skin, 1 Diamond Choic Pack, 2 Gold Choice Packs, 1 Player Gear Pack, 10 The Show Packs, 10K Stubs and Double daily login rewards priced at The Digital Deluxe Edition, including MLB The Show 21 on Xbox One and XBOX Series X | S, the Jackie Robinson Bat Skin, 2 Diamond Choic Packs, 5 Gold Choice Packs, 1 Player Gear Pack, 10 The Show Packs, 25K Stubs and Double daily login rewards priced at € 99.99.

