Just a few hours ago Outriders was launched globally and did so directly through Xbox Game Pass, becoming a instant success. However, this is not the end of the good news for users of Microsoft’s subscription service. And is that now MLB The Show 21 announces its arrival on Xbox Game Pass this April, specifically on its launch date, April 20, 2021. This has been announced by the official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter, where it has sleepless that Sony’s title will be on Xbox from day one.
Already at the time it was news of impact to know that MLB The Show 21 was going to be the first video game published by Sony to get to Xbox, but now it is even more so to know that it will do so directly in Xbox Game Pass Launch, so it becomes the best option to play the annual installment of the baseball franchise par excellence. As you can surely imagine, Xbox Game Pass will offer access from day one to both MLB The Show in its d version.e Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, in the event that you play the game from a new generation console.
MLB The Show 21 is the first PlayStation game on Xbox
It will be the standard edition of the Sony title, which will also enjoy crossplay to be able to play with friends from other platforms and with crossprogression, being able to keep your progress in the game regardless of whether you are playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S. With the arrival of MLB The Show 21 on April 20 to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s service already covers almost all sports, since EA Play has been in charge of filling a gap that the platform had only a few months ago and that now it has become one of its great strengths.
