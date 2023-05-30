The right of Puerto Rican origin Marcus Stroman he threw a complete game and shutout just one hit, to cool the bats of the Tampa Bay Rays and give the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 victory this Monday.

stroman He drew on his experience and managed to prevent the Rays’ offense, the second-highest batting average in all of MLB (.270), from deciphering his pitches and held them scoreless through nine innings. The right-hander, with 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, defended his home, Wrigley Field, and also had eight strikeouts.

stromanThe 32-year-old was in control of his pitches at all times, placing 72 of his 105 pitches in the strike zone, granting just one walk. He hit Luke Raley in the third inning and allowed a single to left field by Wander Franco in the top of the seventh to end the no-hitter that had been going on to that point.

After Franco’s unstoppable, stroman he walked Brandon Lowe, to put two runners on the bases with no outs, but he recovered and dominated the Cuban Randy Arozarena He flied out to right field and forced Josh Lowe to hit a double-elimination grounder, thus ending the threat.

For stromanwho recorded his first complete game and shutout of the season, this was his 10th outing in 12 starts in which he pitched six or more innings and scored two or fewer runs.

In his previous outing, the ace of Chicago Cubs he pitched eight two-run innings and struck out two batters, racking up, along with his work this Monday, 17 two-run innings in his last two appearances from the mound.

The domain of stromanwho at times has been the victim of a lack of support from his team’s offense, has allowed him to break through in his last few starts in a row, as the Cubs have balanced their record at six wins and six losses in the 12 appearances on the right-hander’s mound.

The run scored by the puppies it was produced by Mike Tauchman with a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Seiya Suzuki to come to the plate from third base. The Rays’ loss came to right-hander Taj Bradley (3-2), who allowed one run in five innings in which he struck out eight batters.

For the Cubs, Puerto Rican Edwin Ríos failed in two at-bats. For the Rays, Franco had a hit, while arozarena he went hitless three times at bat.