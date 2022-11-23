According to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Philadelphia Phillies they would be seriously considering signing the free agent Trea Turnerbeing one of the reinforcements that management wants for the following season.

The journalist added in his report that the Phillies would have as their main objective, taking over the shortstop, who last season shone with los angeles dodgers.

Should the Phillies pull off their game, it would be a meeting between Turner and Bryce Harperas both were teammates on the Washington Nationals for 4 seasons.

ball shocker

Trea Turner, 29, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, in which he had 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, in addition to being second in most hits in the Major Leagues, with 194, behind only 199. from his Dodger teammate, Freddy Freeman.

In the same way, the shortstop was the only one in his position last season, who added more than 20 home runs, and also stole at least 20 bases (27 in total was stolen), receiving his first Silver Slugger.

The brilliant ball crasher, is a 2-time All-Star (2021,2022), 2019 World Series champion with the Nationals, one-time First Team All MLB selection (2021), batting champion (2021 ), once Silver Slugger (2022), 2-time leader in stolen bases in the National League (2018 and 2021), as well as having hit 3 times for the cycle.