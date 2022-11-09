The journalist Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, announced this afternoon that the Houston Astros they want that Dusty Baker continue to lead the team after conquering the World Series last Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, so they’re planning to give him a contract extension.

Baker won his first Fall Classic as manager of his 25-year career while leading the Astros to their second championship in history, with the first coming in 2017.

With the victory against the Phillies, Baker became the oldest coach to win a World Series, at 73 years old, a victory that has practically assured him his entry into the Hall of Fame once it is removed.

want to repeat

In statements published by MLB.com, the historic manager revealed that he has every intention of returning to the team and seeking to repeat the championship the following season.

“I always said that if I won one, I wanted two. I will try to keep my word. I would like to keep my word especially in this way. I’ve never had fun like this. I had forgotten how wonderful a parade is because it has been 40 years since the last one I lived. This is very important to me, my family and the city of Houston.”, commented Baker, who won the World Series in 1981 as a player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, beating the New York Yankees.

The Astros played their fourth Fall Classic against the Phillies in the last 6 years, winning in 2017, losing to the Washington Nationals in 2019, in 2021 to the Atlanta Braves, and this 2022 coming back to the top, this time against Philadelphia.