History seems to be waiting for shōhei ohtani every season, since in the first game of Los Angeles Angels of the 2022 season this Thursday, the player will achieve a feat never before achieved in the Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Japanese star, named Most valuable Player from the American League last season, will be the starting pitcher for the Angels this afternoon when they face the Houston Astros, as well as being the leadoff hitter on offense.

Never before had a player been the first to pitch from the mound for shooting, and also the first in the batting order for a club in the previous 103 Major League seasons.

single player

Last year, Ohtani had a sensational fourth year with the Los Angeles Angels, in which, as we mentioned earlier, he was named National League MVP, hitting 46 home runs, 138 hits, 100 RBIs, 26 doubles, 8 triples, with .257 batting average, .353 OBP, and .965 OPS.

At 27 years old, Shohei Ohtani was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time, elected to the All MLB first team, and won his first Silver Slugger, as well as being elected to the All MLB second team.

As if that were not enough, as a pitcher he left excellent numbers, with 9 wins and 2 losses, 3.18 ERA, and 156 strikeouts.