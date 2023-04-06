shohei ohtani did a little bit of everything today Wednesday afternoon when the angels they beat the sailors to take two of the three games against their American League West rivals at T-Mobile Park.

Ohtani He was the starter and batted third in the lineup. He struggled with his command at first, issuing four walks and hitting two others, but the Japanese rallied and had an excellent start: six innings, one run, three hits and eight strikeouts.

Ohtani added an RBI single to third base against Mariners’ Mexican reliever Andres Munozin a seventh inning that gave the Angels two important runs.

Ohtani he threw 111 pitches, with 64 strikes, but struggled early on. In the first inning, he threw 21 pitches and walked the first two batters the Dominican faced. Julio Rodriguez and Ty France and gave up a run with a single by the Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez.

The Japanese gave up another two walks and hit two batters, but from the fourth to the sixth innings he faced the minimum of nine batters, while allowing only one single and fanning out five.

We recommend you read:

shohei ohtani He also earned a singular distinction: He became the first player to be called an automatic pitcher for a timer violation and an automatic strike for the same reason in the same game.