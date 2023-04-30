Mexico City.- The Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, home of the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League of Mexico (LMB), and the stage that hosts the first international series of Major League Baseball in Mexico City, received the teams: San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants to host the first of two meetings this weekend.

