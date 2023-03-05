The lefty of the boston red sox, James Paxtonhas a grade 1 distension in the tendon right hamstring injury and appears unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, manager Alex Cora.

Paxton left Friday’s start, his first in a game in nearly two years, after 1 2/3 innings after feeling soreness in his leg.

Cora said it’s unclear how long Paxton will be detained, but the injury is the least serious strain possible.

More problems.

Paxton missed almost the entire 2021 season, pitching just 1 1/3 innings, after having Tommy John surgery while pitching for the Seattle Mariners. He signed with Boston before last season, but spent the entire year on the disabled list with a series of setbacks while recovering from surgery.

Paxton, 34, is years away from the best seasons of his career. From 2017-19, Paxton went 38-17 with a 3.54 ERA in 81 starts for Seattle and the New York Yankees.