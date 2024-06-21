Cardinals-Giants pregame at Rickwood Field celebrates inclusion of Negro League statistics in league baseball

Last Thursday (June 20, 2024), the MLB (Major League Baseball), before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, the oldest baseball stadium in the USA and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons, held a series of tributes to confirm the decision to integrate the statistics of the Negro Leagues.

On May 29, MLB officially incorporated Negro League player statistics into league records. This act recognizes the achievements of these black athletes in a unified database across league baseball. The Negro Leagues was a baseball league in the United States made up only of black athletes, due to discrimination and racism.

The event featured several tributes and special actions to celebrate the history of the Negro Leagues. One of the initiatives was the official broadcast of the game by Fox in black and white, reminiscent of the Negro League era and highlighting the historical importance of the moment. This symbolic gesture was a tribute to the Negro League players’ significant contributions to baseball and American sports culture.

MLB’s incorporation of Negro League statistics recognizes the achievements of players excluded due to racial discrimination, such as Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and Willie Mays, ensuring the legacy of their contributions to baseball.