The Major League Baseball (MLB) announced this Saturday the winners of the platinum gloveY Nolan Arenado of the St.Louis Cardinals he kept the award in the National League.

Arenado, 31, thus won the sixth consecutive Platinum Glove in his extraordinary career, this being the second as a member of the Cardinals, winning the previous 4 for the Colorado Rockies.

The Platinum Glove Award, given every year since 2011, to the best defensive player in both the American and National Leagues, with Arenado being the only player to have achieved it 5 or more times. Previously Yadier Molina won it 4 times also for the Cardinals.

amazing year

Nolan Arenado had another magnificent year in the Majors, his tenth as a professional, in which he also received his tenth consecutive Gold Gloveor, tying with Ichiro Suzuki for the most to start a career.

In the same way, Arenado, in addition to being an incredible defender, also stands out with the wood, having received his fifth silver bathaving left figures of .293 batting average, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 163 hits, and 42 doubles.

We recommend you read

With this award for Arenado, who is also a finalist in the National League for the Most Valuable Player award, the Cardinals have 6 Platinum Glove awards adding Yadiel Molina’s 4 awards, the most in history among franchises in the MLB.