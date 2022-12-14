The renowned journalist from The Athletic portal, Jim Bowden, has revealed that up to 6 teams would be following the trail of Carlos Correathe most sought-after MLB free agent of the moment, after the renewal of Aaron Judge with the new york yankees.

However, the communicator added in his report that although there are several who want the native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, there are 2 franchises that would take the lead in the negotiations.

This is the Minnesota Twins, the team Correa was with last season, but chose to use his clause to get out of his contract and test the market, while the other club would be the Chicago Cubs.

Who gives more?

In recent days, Aaron Gleeman, also a journalist for The Athletic, revealed that the Twins would be considering giving the largest contract in the history of the Minnesota Twins franchise to Carlos Correa, which would be in the range of 300 million dollars to convince the shortstop to return to the ‘Twins’.

Last season, the Puerto Rican showed that he continues to belong to the elite of Major League shortstops, posting a .291 batting average, 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, 152 hits, and an .834 OPS.

Correa is once the winner of the World Series (2018 with Houston Astros), 2-time All-Star, 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, and one-time Gold Glove winner.