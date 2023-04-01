Thanks to an excellent monticular work of Jesus Luzardoas well as solo home runs from Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr.the miami marlins they got their first win 2023 Major League Baseball campaign after beating by a score of 2-1 the New York Mets.

After the mets beat the marlins On opening day, the team from Miami recovered today to win a more than closed duel in the Loan Depot Park.

The manager of the marlinsSkip Schumaker, achieved with this his first victory as a handler in the Big leagues. Both teams leave their record at (1-1).

Jorge Soler led off with a home run against David Peterson in the second inning (0-1) to put the score 1-0 for the marlins. Jazz Chisholm Jr. He did the same in the eighth episode for the 2-0 of the marlins.

The mets they took the shutout in the ninth inning, when Pete Alonso he hit a solo homer to make it 2-1. luzardo (1-0) struck out five and allowed two hits in his first start of the season to earn the victory.