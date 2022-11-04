During the regular season of Major League Baseball (MLB), we live historic moments, such as the 62 home runs of Aaron Judgethe prowess both as a pitcher and hitting shōhei ohtaniand the last season of legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

With that said, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed a letter expressing his feelings that the campaign, the current playoffsas well as some of the future plans for baseball.

“The 2022 Major League Baseball season will be remembered forever. Traveling across the country and attending games throughout the season, I’ve seen our parks bursting with excitement and players demonstrating the magic of baseball. We have witnessed incredible feats, such as those of Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, the drumming of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and more. Our rookie class demonstrated the caliber of talent that will carry our game into the future. And the debut of the new playoff format brought baseball’s Postseason back to cities with extraordinary fan bases, delivering thrills from start to finish.”, he began by saying.

big income

The Major League manager continued to refer to the success of the new playoff format, in which revenue reached new heights compared to past seasons.

“The skill of our players and the success of the new playoff format are of great benefit to the business. This season we will approach US$11 billion in revenue for the league, surpassing pre-pandemic levelsManfred added.

In the same way, Rob Manfred revealed some of the future plans to improve the gaming experience, taking into account some of the demands of the fans to have a more dynamic and attractive game.

“Next year, pitching timers will facilitate the rhythm of the game that most of our fans have demanded so much. Restrictions on special formations or shifts will restore a more traditional positioning of players on defense, resulting in more action from balls put into play. And larger pads will keep players healthier on the field, with the added benefit of a slight incentive to be more aggressive on base.Manfred added.