The time of Justin Turner with los angeles dodgers has ended after 9 successful years, since as revealed by ESPN journalist Jeff Passan, he is now a new baseball player for the boston red sox.

Turner, in the absence of becoming official by the ‘Red Sox’, would have agreed to sign a contract for Boston 2 years and 22 million dollars.

With 38 years and 14 of experience in the Major League Baseball (MLB), Turner will move from the National League to the American League, where he played the first 2 years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

still productive

Being a veteran, Justin Turner last season showed that he can still perform at a high level, posting figures of .278 batting average, .788 OPS, 13 home runs, 81 RBIs, 130 hits, 36 doubles, in 128 games.

According to MLB.com, in 102 games since May 10, Turner hit .306/.380/.488 with 12 home runs, 32 doubles, and 68 RBIs, with an .868 OPS, in that span. in thirteenth position in the Majors, behind Austin Riley, Pete Alonso and in front of Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado.

We recommend you read

Justin Turner, who plays third baseman, is a 2-time pick at the Stars gameonce champion of World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, Most Valuable Player of the 2017 ALCS, and most recently receiving the Roberto Clemente Award, given to the player with the best attitude on and off the field, as well as for his altruistic contributions to the community.