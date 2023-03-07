Florida. In what was a tense moment in the JetBlue Park On Monday afternoon, the veteran of the red sox, Justin Turnerwas hit in the face by a fastball from Tigers right hand, Matt Manningin the lower part of the first entry.

Turner was bleeding and lay on the ground for a minute as Boston medical staff members looked on and covered his face with a towel.

The first signs indicate that Turner avoided a severe head injury is reported on the Las Mayores.com portal.

The Red Sox offered the following statement Monday afternoon: “Justin Turner was taken to a local hospital after being struck in the face by a pitch. He is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries and is being monitored for a concussion. He will undergo further testing and we will provide further comment as we learn more. Justin is stable, alert and in good spirits, given the circumstances.”

His career.

The Red Sox signed Turner, who played from 2014-2022 with the Dodgers, to a one-year deal that includes a player option for 2024.

Turner is expected to be the club’s primary DH, also playing first base on occasion against left-handed starters. In fact, Turner started at first base on Monday before his day ended quickly.

We also recommend:

BASEBALL: What a problem! …Juan Soto is a mystery with the Dominican Republic for the World Classic

BASEBALL: Cuba, with three MLB players, faces the Classic with a thirst for revenge

BASEBALL: Learn about the ten curious facts of the World Classic in its 2023 edition

Liga MX: After being left out by Diego Cocca for El Tri, Funes Mori approaches the scoring lead

“I feel free”; Joao Félix spoke about his adaptation at Chelsea

Although he’s been with his new teammates for only a few weeks, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is already beginning to view the right-handed hitter as a leader in the clubhouse.