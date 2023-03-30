Great news is what was revealed by the San Diego Padres today, as they reported that the Dominican slugger Juan Soto will be available for the opening game of the 2023 campaign of the Big leagues.

The Dominican baseball player had been injured in recent days, so it was thought that he would not be available for the ‘opening day‘ of the MLBhowever, has overcome the injury and will be available tomorrow in the opening of the new campaign.

Ten days after having suffered what the Parents called a “minimal strain” in the oblique, Juan Soto will be available to be in the Padres’ Opening Game starting lineup at left fielder, the manager said Bob Melvin.

The Parents will debut tomorrow Thursday in the 2023 campaign of the Big leagueswhen they receive in Petco Park the Colorado Rockies o’clock at 2:20 p.m. (from central Mexico).

Juan Soto He has been one of the hottest hitters this spring, hitting .571 in five Cactus League games and .400 in four games in the Cactus League. World Baseball Classic.