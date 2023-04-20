the dominican Juan Soto came out of torpor with the bat by hitting a home run, nick martinez he pitched seven quality innings and San Diego Padres they surpassed this Wednesday 1-0 the Atlanta Braveswho saw an eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Bravoswho had the longest active winning streak in the majors, suffered their first shutout of the season.

Juan Sotowho was hitting just .175 upon arrival, found a pitch from Charlie Morton (2-2) and placed the ball on the other side of the fence in right-center field early in the fourth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season.

The victory went to Martínez (1-1), who limited to Atlanta to three hits, he had six strikeouts and gave away a couple of tickets. Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning to reach five saves.

San Diego he won for only the second time in eight games and will have the Dominican star back tomorrow Fernando Tatis Jr.., at the beginning of a series of four matches in Arizona.

tatis He finished serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs on Wednesday. However, he will not join the roster of active players until this Thursday, when the Parents make the corresponding adjustment.