Boston, Mass.- Mazatlan pitcher José Urquidy had the support of the offensive in the duel against Boston Red Soxwhere the Houston Astros He came out with a 13-4 win in tonight’s Major League Baseball (MLB) game at Fenway Park. .

Jose Urquidy (3-1, 4.81) He came out with the victory, after a five-inning job, where they made him four runs, 12 hits, one got a strikeout and did not give walks. It was a night of home runs, because only in the fifth, the Astros managed to connect five home runs against the shipments of Nathan Eovaldiwho came out with the loss of the game.

Just in the first episode the home team went ahead with a home run by Rafael Devers over the serpentine of José Urquidy from Mazatlan. For the second inning, Yordan Álvarez responded with a solo shot from four corners and tied the game.

In the same second, Astros took off to make a difference in the game. After the tie, Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer. Jeremy Pena also hit homer and solo to leave the score 4-1 momentarily.

As if that were not enough, Michael Brantley hit the fourth home run of the episode to right field, with Martín Maldonado and José Altuve, on board, to shake the score with 7-1.

And to end the immense rally, Yuli Gurriel made a complete turn on the left and center fields, with Álvarez on the pads for the 9-1.

JD Martinez answered for Boston in the fifth with a two-run homer that put his team up 9-3. For the fourth, the Astros had four more streaks on Kyle Tucker’s big slam with a shot to right to make it 13-3. The Mazatleco struggled to get outs, as he had more than 85 pitches just in the fourth inning.

By the fifth, he was unstoppable and gave up one more run. But he held onto the Astros’ 13-4 score until late in the game at Fenway Park. The star, Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 4.32), had an outing to forget, as he was charged with defeat after a job of one inning and two thirds, where he allowed eight hits and six runs in front of the Red Stockings.