After being defeated in the World Series of 2021 against the Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros they came from behind to win 6 games over the Philadelphia Phillies this 2022, and rise as the new champions of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Although the Astros have a team full of talent in each of the positions on the field, there was a player who stood out in a big way, and who is worth analyzing, since it was a star rookie, the Dominican Jeremy Pena.

To begin with, the 25-year-old Peña’s regular season was stellar in his first year, leaving a record of .253 batting average, .715 OPS, with 22 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 63 RBIs, and 132 hits. , that if it weren’t for fellow Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez, who is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Peña would surely win it.

the records

Turning now to Peña’s actual records in just his debut year, became the first rookie in history to win the Gold Glove at the shortstop position, for his also extraordinary defensive work.

In addition, he was named Most Valuable Player of the Championship Series after eliminating the New York Yankees, and as if that were not enough, he was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the Fall Classic for his production both defensively and offensively, also being the first rookie in history to hit a home run in the World Series at shortstop.

According to MLB.com, Jeremy Peña is the first player in history to achieve each of the aforementioned achievements as a rookiesomething simply unprecedented.

“The hardest thing was blocking everything that wasn’t part of the game. There is a saying that you cannot sink a ship with the water around it. If it sinks it is because the water enters. So just stay strong and keep the water off my head”, Peña said after the victory in the sixth game against the Phillies that gave them the title.

We recommend you read

The Astros have found a true star in Peña, who along with Yordan Álvarez, also 25, Alex Bregman, 28, Chas McCormick, 27, Kyle Tucker, 25, and veterans Trey Mancini, 30, and José Altuve, 32, Houston He has the talent to keep fighting for years to come.