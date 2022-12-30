The journalist Jon Heyman of MLB Network announced this Thursday that the infielder, Jean Seguraagreed to sign with the miami marlins for a couple of seasons 17 million dollars.

According to information from the Associated Press, the agreement is yet to be confirmed, depending on whether Segura, 32, satisfactorily passes the medical exams corresponding.

This is the first movement that the Marlins make in the offseason of the big leagues, a franchise that has not had a good time in recent years, having achieved its twelfth season with a losing record (69-93) last year, in the last 13 years.

great signature

Jean Segura, of Dominican origin, is a 2-time All-Star, in an 11-year career in the Majors, in which he has played the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Marinersand with the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was precisely with the Phillies where he was the last 4 seasons, reaching the World Series the previous year, losing in 6 games against the Houston Astros (4-2).

Confident in 98 games played, he posted records of .277 batting average, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 98 hits, with a .723 OPS for the Phillies.