Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking two-run home run shortly after he Jacob deGrom take his last pitch of the game, giving the two-time winner of the Cy Young his first AL victory as a member of the National League Texas Rangers by beating the orioles from Baltimore today Wednesday.

degrom (1-0) retired the first 12 batters he faced and finished with 11 strikeouts, but the game was tied at 2-2 after he finished his sixth straight with strikeouts.

The right-hander, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract in free agency after spending his first nine major league seasons with the New York Metswent without a decision in the opening game of the season.

Jung’s second home run of the season came in the bottom of the sixth off austin voth (0-1), who came on after the prospect grayson rodriguez pitched five innings in his major league debut and went without a decision.

Jose Leclerc he pitched a perfect job in the ninth for his first save and extended the scoreless streak for the team’s relievers. rangers to 21 and a third innings.