Yesterday afternoon because of the rain in Philadelphia, the third game of the World Series of the MLB among the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillieswas postponed to Tuesday at 5:03 p.m. Pacific Time.

The first 2 games of the Fall Classic were held at the home of the Houston Astros, the Minute Maid Parkwhere the Philadelphia Phillies scored the victory in game 1, and the home team took second.

Now, the title series has traveled to Philadelphia, to continue with this attractive matchup at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, which will host games 3, 4 and 5.

The Phillies last hosted a World Series game for the last time since 2009, when they fell to the new york yankeesand today, was going to be the first since that date, but now it will have to wait for tomorrow.

Who takes the advantage?

Yesterday, Monday, the one chosen by the manager of the Phillies, Rob Thomson, was going to send Noah Syndergaard to the mound, however, with the game postponed for today, the strategist modified, and now it will be Ranger Suárez who faces Lance McCullers Jr of the planets.

Citizens Bank Park is seeing its first postseason since 2011, the last year the Phillies qualified for the playoffs, while it is the first World Series game since 2009, when they last played a series for the title, falling to the New York Yankees.

On the other hand, the Astros are playing their second World Series in a row, after last year they lost against the Atlanta Braves, in addition to their classification this year, they reached their fourth series for the title in the last 6 years, while Philadelphia plays its first Fall Classic since 2009.