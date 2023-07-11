Seattle, United States: The Randy-Mania began to explode with intensity in the T Mobile Park of Seattle to see the charismatic mexican baseball player, Randy Arozarenainstalled in the Grand finale of the ‘Home Run Derby of Major League Baseball (MLB) this Monday.

In his debut the Tampa Bay Rays outfielderwho was not a favorite to win the home run festivalcompeted until the last second against an experienced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is finally enjoying victory just as his father did 16 years ago.

He Cuban-Mexicanwith the wood in his hands, lit each ball in a subtle touch towards the left field to score more home runs than his rivals: adolis garcia and Louis Robert Jr. to meet against Canadian-Dominican in the final series.

Randy Arozarena defeated adolis garcia 24-17 in the first round, while in the run-up to the final he registered his best record of home runs versus Louis Robert Jr.. He slugger Tricolor crushed it 35-22 to become the first baseball player to qualify for the title stage of the Home Run Derby 2023.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored 25 hurled balls, a limit that Randy Arozarena he was close to transferring to five after his first attempt, however time did not give him at the restart and he finished with a record of 23, finishing second in a spectacular afternoon with 82 home runs totals.

The man who represented Mexico in it World Baseball Classic will be holder in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game tomorrow (Tuesday), being the fifteenth Mexican to start a duel between the best baseball players of the american league and the National Leaguethe last to do so was Alexander Kirkrecipient of toronto blue jaysin 2022.