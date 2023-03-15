Florida. Mets general manager Billy Eppler, qualified as “premature” a report according to which the Colombian starter jose quintana will be out of action for three months and said the team continues discussing options with the doctors.

Quintana, who is due to return to the Mets’ spring camp on Tuesday, had previously been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth rib from the left side. The left-hander flew to New York for tests and later traveled to Miami, where he stayed Monday due to illness, manager Buck Showalter said. The Mets have yet to post a possible schedule about how long Quintana’s recovery would take, but the New York Post reported Monday that he won’t throw a baseball for three months.

Eppler disputed that report, but did not outright deny it.

“I still don’t have all the information,” the general manager said. “I was on the phone today with more doctors…and I was with José on the call. It’s just premature.”

Last weekend, Eppler said he did not want to publicly release information about Quintana’s condition until he had finished reviewing his test results with “a handful” of doctors. That process should be complete by Wednesday.

What is clear is that, with two weeks remaining in the camp, Quintana will surely will open the season on the list of injured. A recent case that serves as a point of comparison is that of Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, who was diagnosed with a rib cage stress fracture in March 2022 and didn’t return to the majors until July.

From 2013 to 2019, Quintana was one of the most durable starters in the Majors, averaging 32 starts and 192.2 innings per season. Did three trips to the list of injured in the next two years due to thumb, back and shoulder injuries, but rebounded last season to complete one of the best years of his career between the Pirates and Cardinals. That was enough for the Mets to sign him for two years and $26 million to be their fourth starter.