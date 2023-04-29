Mexico City.- The San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants visited the pitch of the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, home of the Diablos Rojos del México of the LMB, to prepare weapons in what will be the international series of the 2023 season of the MLB (Major League Baseball) in Mexico City.

The two teams were defeated in their last dispute and to play the match that formalizes the return of the Major Leagues in our country, each one interacted with their followers and learned how beautiful CDMX is before giving an honorable match from Magdalena Mixhuca .

For the fifth series in the history of Las Mayores in the Mexican Republic, and the first in the Capital, the Mexican tradition will stand out inside and outside the park, since one of the invited figures for this match will be the emblematic wrestler of the World Council of Boxing (CMLL), Atlantis.

The man with the white hood with details in blue who has defended her with claws above the ring will be in charge of throwing the first hot ball from the mound to open the match to be held this weekend.

Atlantis, the children’s idol, revealed in an interview with the World Boxing Council (CMLL) website that he received a special invitation to this great event at Alfredo Harp Helú through a phone call.

“I was quite happy when they asked me to participate in this very special event. I’m going to throw the first ball and it’s a pride that they took me into account for that. I’m very excited, all the people will see the broadcast of this great game. The image of the CMLL to this type of events, it is spectacular”, he said.

The first of the series between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants will be played this Saturday at 4:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 3:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will appear on ESPN and Star+ in the streaming system.