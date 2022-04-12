One of the greatest promises of baseball, is Fernando Tatis Jr. player of the San Diego Padreswhich unfortunately, has not been able to debut in the recently inaugurated 2022 season of the Major League Baseball (MLB) due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a fracture in his left wrist last month, for which he had to undergo surgery to repair the damage, missing the start of this campaign.

However, the brilliant Dominican slugger was already seen with the team during the opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacksdespite being placed on the 60-day disabled list on April 9.

His return to the field is approaching

This would indicate that Fernando Tatis Jr is closer to returning than expected, as he has indicated, in statements obtained by the official league network MLB.com.

“Recovering well, according to schedule and expectationTatis declared about her wrist over the weekend to AJ Cassavell.

The medical term for the injury suffered by the Caribbean native is a break in the scaphoid bone of his left wrist, which is still unclear when it happened, although it is speculated that it happened in a motorcycle accident in which the baseball player was involved.

We recommend you read

In 2021, the leader of home runs in the National League for the 2021 season, signed a 14-season contract extension with the Padres, in exchange for 340 million dollars, so the Californian club hopes to have its jewel as soon as possible. possible, yes, without forcing his return.