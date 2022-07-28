In an article published on the MLB.com portal, it has been revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. is already having hitting sessions, and aims to get back with the San Diego Padres at the end of August.

Before the 23-year-old star was released to hit again, he had practiced only light swings, trying to avoid a relapse of the broken wrist who suffered in the offseason.

Tatis Jr has not seen action so far this season, after suffering the aforementioned injury in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republicdespite the fact that he had already received warnings to avoid this type of transport method as he is prone to being injured.

minor leagues

As is customary for players recovering from injuries, the Padres would be sending Tatis Jr to the Minor Leagues to have his first pitching matches, where his limb will be monitored.

In his 3 years as a Major League professional, Fernando Tatis Jr, has been elected to the All MLB first team twice, once to the All-Star Game, has 2 Silver Bats, and has once been the leader in home runs in the League. National, doing it in 2021 with a total of 42.

The Padres are currently fifth in the National League, with a record of 55 wins and 45 losses, so once they get Tatis Jr back, they will be a more competitive team.