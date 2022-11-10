Journalist Mike Fitzpatrick of the MLB.com chain announced that the New York Metsthey gave their star closer a contract extension, Edwin Diazby 5 seasons and 102 million dollars.

This new agreement between the 28-year-old Puerto Rican-born pitcher, is the most lucrative in history for a reliever in the Major Leaguesa contract that comes after a great 2022 season.

The report adds that Díaz has the option to opt out of his contract after the third year of it, while the team also has a clause to extend it until the 2028 season.

elite year

After he became a free agent on Sunday, the Mets did not hesitate to bring the Puerto Rican back with a historic contract, before he even had the option of negotiating with other clubs.

“Edwin has all the attributes we look for in a closer. He is a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and has what it takes to compete against any hitter in the league. We’re excited for him to shore up our bullpen from here on out.“general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release shared by MLB.com.

Edwin Díaz, who has already been named Reliever of the Year in 2018 in the American League as a member of the Seattle Mariners, the year in which he was also the leader in saved games in the American League, this campaign left figures of 32 saves, eighth best in the Majors, with an excellent ERA of 1.31, 118 strikeouts, in 62 innings worked.