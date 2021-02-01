Every great journey has an end. And that is something that not many would like to see. Much more when it comes to a sports idol. Such is the case of Dustin Pedroia who, after spending his entire career in the Boston Red Sox, decided to give way to the new generations.

The Red Sox, through their social networks, announced the decision of the second baseman not to continue playing in the Major Leagues and give room to the youngest, so that the organization continues to grow as one of the most important in baseball.

“Dustin is so much more than his AL MVP award,” Boston team owner John Henry said in a statement. “His all-star game picks and the gold gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career with our organization. Dustin came to represent the kind of determination, passion and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. “

During a digital press conference convened by the team, Pedroia answered various questions from the journalists who attended. The most relevant, among them, was the reason for his retirement: An injury to his left knee on January 21, 2020, cut him off from continuing to play baseball.

Dustin Pedroia, after landing a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 13, 2015. Source: Winslow Townson (AP).

“Last January 2020, I was training and getting ready to come back and play. I woke up one morning and my knee was huge, so I went to the doctor and he said I would need a partial knee replacement. Because of the whole thing about the pandemic, the operation was delayed until December last year, when I was able to enter the operating room. I recovered in a week. I could walk and do many things, but I could not run, “said Pedroia during the press conference.

The 37-year-old, who was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2004 draft, He played 1,512 games for the team between 2006 and 2019, hitting 1,805 hits, 140 home runs, stole 140 bases, 725 RBIs, 922 runs scored, and ended his career with a .299 batting average.

In turn, with the Red Sox he won everything. Was 4 times champion of the Baseball World Series (2007, 2013 and 2018), Rookie of the Year in 2007, MVP of the American League in 2008, 4 appearances in the All-Star Game (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013), 4 Golden Gloves (2008, 2011, 2013 and 2014) and Silver Bat in 2008.

Despite the sudden decision, and the fact that his fans wanted to see him play for a couple more seasons, Dustin Pedroia He had nothing but words of thanks to the city of Boston, the team and all the fans who came to see him play at Fenway Park.

“The Red Sox, to me, are everything. I started my family there, my children were born in Boston. Every day I got up to see how I could help the team win a baseball game and I had to do it in front of the best fans, in the best city, “said the player during the press conference.