Today the Major League Baseball (MLB) revealed the award winners for the Comeback of the Yearand the chosen ones were 2 authentic living legends of baseball, albert pujols Y Justin Verlander.

Pujols, who played his final season as a major league professional with the St.Louis Cardinalsstayed with said award for the National League, after having had a wonderful career closure at the age of 42.

In his 22nd season, the Dominican received the last recognition of his career, having left figures of 24 home runs, his most since the 31 he hit in 2016, and an OPS of .895, the highest since 2011.

In the same way, Pujols became just the fourth player of all time to surpass 700 career home runs (finished with 703), joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714).

As for Verlander, the Houston Astros pitcher had one of the best of his life at age 39, having played absolutely no games last season due to surgery. tommy john.

Verlander, was the MLB leader with the lowest ERA, with a 1.75, the best of his career, in addition to being the leader in games won in the American League with 18, also being chosen for the All-Star Game for the ninth time, and consecrating himself champion of the World Series for the second time with the Astros.

Not being enough, Justin Verlander received his third Cy Young Award to the best pitcher in the American League, this time unanimously, with his 1.75 ERA being the lowest in the Major Leagues, since the Dominican Pedro Martínez left 1.74 in 2000.