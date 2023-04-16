Yusei Kikuchi he achieved his best figure of the season, by prescribing nine strikeouts in six innings, Danny Jansen had a couple of hits, in addition to pushing in a run, and the toronto blue jays They beat today 5-2 the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mexican Alexander Kirk He reached base four times, scored one run and drove in another as the Blue Jays posted their second straight win over the Blue Jays. rayswhich came to Toronto after equaling a modern-era record, with wins in their first 13 games of the season.

Toronto has basted four victories against the rays, from the previous campaign. It’s his best streak against Tampa Bay from one of five wins, recorded from July to October 2015.

taylor walls homered for the rays, who have achieved at least one in their 15 duels this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) has entered a season with a longer streak.

Kikuchi (2-0) allowed one run and four hits to improve to 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games against Tampa Bay. The lefty handed over a ticket and retired his last eight rivals.