It will be 22 seasons in the Major League Baseball (MLB) for the great Albert Pujolswho has announced that the 2022 campaign will be the last he will play as a professional.

After his signing with the Saint Louis Cardinals for a season in exchange for $2.5 millionthe team where he became a legend, Pujols made it clear that his career is coming to an end.

“This is everything for me. This is my last race“, Said the veteran, in statements collected by the Yahoo Sports site.

Read more: Logan Webb will start on Opening Day for the Giants

What will your role be?

Oliver Marblemanager of the Cardinals, hinted that the role played by the 3 times National League Most Valuable Playerwill be designated hitter, a position that can take advantage of his hitting, power and experience.

“At the end of the day, when you look at that BD stand, do you need a veteran there? It is not useful? Yeah. When you’re asking someone to essentially take four turns as a pinch hitter, it’s learned and experience helps.”, indicated Marble.

Read More: Aaron Judge continues to show his power as he awaits his contract extension with the Yankees

The coach also mentioned that he thinks Pujols will have no problem getting ready for Opening Day on April 7 at Busch Stadium against the Pirates.