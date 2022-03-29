The mind and body of Aaron Judge is currently in the field, where the player of the new york yankees is on fire with the wood in spring training, while the extension of the contract with the club of the Major League Baseball (MLB).

In the duel against Pittsburgh Pirates in the Grapefruit League, Judge hit 2 home runs in the victory for the Yankees by a scoreboard of 4-7, connecting one in the third inning through the center field against José Quintana, while the second was in the fifth through the entire opposite field, against JT Brubaker.

According to Statcast data, ‘El Juez”s first home run reached a speed of 111.7 miles per hour, and the second went up to 114.5 miles per hour, flying 382 feet over the right field wall.

Confidence in a resolution

Judge’s contractual situation does not seem to be affecting his performance on the field, something that the manager of the Yankees values, Aaron Boonewho had words of praise for his player.

“I like to see him have good turns, especially that one through center field. He had a good day, especially since now it’s three days in a row. For a hitter the size of him, it’s not always about the results, but as a hitter it’s always good to hit those balls.Boone said.

Aaron Judge, 29, has been 3 times selected to the All-Star GameAmerican League Rookie of the Year, 2-time Silver Slugger, 1-time Home Run Derby winner, first-team selection All-MLB in 2021, and the one-time AL home run leader in 2017.

“I know Aaron, his competitive level and the kind of teammate he is. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in that regard; he will try to fix all that and he will be the boy that we all knowBoone added.

According to MLB.com, Yankees manager Brian Cashman plans to present a contract extension offer to Judge’s representatives on Opening Day.