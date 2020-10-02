Who is Kavita Singh Kavita Singh is the JDU MP from Siwan in Bihar and the wife of Bahubali Ajay Singh. Kavita Singh was MLA from Siwan’s Darundha seat till 2019. This seat was earlier contested by Kavita Singh’s mother-in-law Jagamato Devi. There was a by-election in Darundha after his death in 2011. Ajam Singh, Jagamato Devi’s Bahubali son, contested the seat. But Nitish Kumar had turned down. Ajay Singh was not married at that time.

Nitish Kumar laid the condition Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had placed a condition in front of Ajay Singh at that time. Marry someone, we will give him a ticket. The problem before Ajay Singh was that Pitrupaksha was going on at that time and there is no auspicious work in Pitrupaksha. On the advice of Nitish Kumar, Ajay Singh started preparations for marriage. He decided to marry Kavita Singh in Pitrupaksha. Ajay Singh married Kavita Singh without a muhurat for the ticket.

JDU gave ticket After marriage, JDU gave Kavita Singh the ticket for the Darundha by-election. Kavita Singh contested and won. After the victory, Kavita Singh went to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to seek blessings. Kavita Singh was discussed a lot after becoming an MLA. Kavita Singh used to answer to Babaki about getting married in Pitrupaksha.

JDU again trusted in 2015 In the 2015 assembly elections there was an alliance between JDU and RJD. CM Nitish Kumar again expressed his confidence in Kavita Devi. Kavita Devi met the expectations of Nitish Kumar and then won the election. The alliance later broke up in JDU and RJD. Nitish Kumar again joined BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Ajay Singh asked for the Lok Sabha election ticket for his wife Kavita. JDU nominated Kavita Singh as Lok Sabha candidate.

Shahabuddin’s sorrow broke Siwan has been Shahabuddin’s stronghold at one time. Shahabuddin’s wife Hina Shahab was a candidate from the Siwan seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kavita Singh is also the wife of Bahubali Ajay Singh. Therefore, the contest on this seat was quite interesting. Kavita Singh defeated Shahabuddin’s wife in the election by over 1 lakh votes. Kavita Singh received 4 lakh 48 thousand 473 and Shahabuddin’s wife Hina Shahab got 3 lakh 31 thousand 515 votes.

Husbands live together as shadows Now Kavita Singh and her Bahubali husband Ajay Singh have a strong presence in Siwan’s politics. Kavita Singh is now active in many social activities. At the same time, her husband Ajay Singh lives with her as a shadow in all political events. Kavita Singh and her husband Ajay Singh are once again active in the electoral arena due to the assembly elections.

