With 2023 already underway, many are looking forward to getting some of the special movie merchandise from Super Mario Bros. McDonald’s already started this. However, recently it has been revealed that the special pigeon Mario Kartsomething that fans expected, was available in theaters in Latin America, will not reach our region.

Recently, a TikTok user shared a video of the official Mario Kart dovecote, a product that is currently sold in the Super Nintendo World store, the company’s amusement park. Thus, many came to believe that this product would be for sale at Cinemex and Cinépolis, something very common for these companies. However, it has been clarified that this will not be the case.

Until now, Cinemex and Cinépolis have not revealed the official products they will have to promote the film Super Mario Bros. Although the possibility that a glass or bucket of popcorn with the image of the plumber and company is available in the future is not ruled out, it is very likely that the Super Nintendo World popcorn will not reach our region in this way.

We remind you that the movie of Super Mario Bros. will arrive on April 7, 2023, with a premiere a week before in our region. On related topics, the toys of this tape reach the Happy Meal. In the same way, we tell you when this movie will arrive on streaming services.

Editor’s Note:

Although the Mario Kart dovecote looks spectacular. It is obvious that a product of this type would never reach theaters in our region. Considering all the special products from Cinemex and Cinépolis, this looks like something out of their leagues.

Via: Glasses of Cinema