The injury is there. Henrikh Mkhitaryan hoped that the problem accused in the first half of Tuesday night’s return derby wasn’t important, that perhaps it was just a matter of resentment and instead the instrumental tests that the Armenian carried out this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano highlighted a muscle strain in the anterior rectus of the left thigh.

The Nerazzurri club’s press release explains that “the Armenian’s conditions will be re-evaluated in the next few days”. It will therefore be the response of the former Giallorossi’s body that will determine whether he can be on the pitch in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul against Manchester City. The possibilities are there and the abundant three weeks that separate from the event help, but the certified injury needs time to heal also because the muscle involved, the anterior rectus of the thigh, is involved in kicking the ball and therefore highly stressed. Will the 23 days before kick-off be enough? Mkhitaryan and the Nerazzurri medical staff will try in every way.