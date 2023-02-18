The words of the player who scored the 2-1 goal and put the match on the right track for Inzaghi’s team

Mkhitaryanhe scored the 2-1 goal, the one that gave Inter hope of victory after the equalizer conceded against Udinese and many chances created and then wasted in front of the opponent’s goal. The Armenian footballer spoke to the microphones of DAZN after the match which was played at the San Siro.

This is what he said:

-How are you, did you come out in pain?

I’m fine, I’m just in a little pain and I hope I’ll recover for the next game.

-It was important to score three points after the match in Genoa…

It was important for morale and mentality to prepare us for the game against Porto. We are happy to have won despite a difficult race, thanks to my team mates we didn’t give up until the end. We’ve done a great job.

I needed to score a goal and I scored and I hope to continue like this. I’m doing everything to play as a starter and if the coach decides that I have to play, otherwise I’ll help my teammates from the bench to achieve our goals. It was difficult to score and I have to thank Dimarco for the assist.

-Can you dream in CL?

We dream every day, we dream after every game and we know that we can win against Porto, no match is easy, we have to prepare well and play with confidence so we can beat everyone. We are strong, we have shown the whole world that they don’t mess with us.

