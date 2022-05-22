The Roma attacking midfielder works hard: he wants to be there against Feyenoord, even if only for one piece. Then he will look to the future: Mourinho wants him, Inter too …

Whether it is really a clue or if, instead, it is simply a shared post no one knows, the fact is that today Henrikh Mkhitaryan has published on Instagram a reel of Rome with a countdown towards the final in Tirana. The countdown is obviously for Roma and the Roma players, but it is also personal to him because the Armenian wants to try to play at least one segment of the match against Feyenoord.

Race against time – Objectively, time is short: Roma trains today and tomorrow, finishing on Tuesday and in the early afternoon departure for Albania. Certainly Micki will leave with his teammates, but he was taken for granted, to understand if he will be able to play. In theory, weeks ago, the basic idea was to let him play a few minutes against Torino and then have him in Tirana, but the muscle injury, at 33, is not easy to manage and therefore last Friday he was not even in the stands. , but in Trigoria to work. Missing from last April 28, from the first leg against Leicester, and the times are as expected: twenty days at best, one month at worst. The problem is that when the 30 days expire, the final will already be a memory. That’s why Mkhitaryan is doing everything: he works when the team is resting and he also does more sessions a day. If he were to make it he wouldn’t have ninety minutes but maybe at least an hour, at his level, he can guarantee it. See also The River pass market: the value of the seven reinforcements that arrived at the Millionaire

Only doubt – Mourinho hopes for it, more than he believes it, otherwise the only doubt of formation for Tirana will be next to Cristante in the middle of the field, with the Veretout-Oliveira ballot. For the rest Rui Patricio in goal, defense at 3 with Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez, Karsdorp and Zalewski on the wings (but Spinazzola should still enter) and Zaniolo and Pellegrini behind Abraham. No pretactic, no surprises. The only one, in fact, can be given by Mkhitaryan: at the moment his presence is not foreseen, but between now and Wednesday evening there is still a flame of hope. Otherwise he will be with his teammates to make his contribution in the locker room. And with the memory of that final of 2017 when he won the Europa League with Manchester: on the bench was Mourinho, assisting him Chris Smalling.

Renewal? – Then, with Tirana archived, it will dissolve its reservations about the future. Inter are at the window, Roma too: for Mou, his confirmation is obvious, it remains to be seen if in the end Mkhitaryan will accept Pinto’s proposal or if, instead, after three years he will greet everyone. See also From Milan to Inter, from Juve to Lazio: the priority is to give ... the line to the director

