Four years after its foundation, Mkers becomes the first Italian eSports SpA in history, reaching a very important milestone not only for the company, but also for the Italian competitive gaming industry.

The operation of the company, which counts between the owners Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi, began last May 17 (assisted by the law firm Tonucci & Partners and by the advisor Aetos Partners) and took place concurrently with the opening of the Round B which leads to beyond two million euros the total raised to date.

The transformation of Mkers into SpA thus aligns itself with the best international companies. Just think of the famous Danish team Astralis, which after being listed on the local stock exchange, also landed in the United States.

The same path was taken by Guild Esports, team founded by David Beckham, which in September 2020 managed to collect well 41.2 million euros being listed on the LSE, or from the same VSPN, which recently closed a Series B funding round from 100 million dollars. In short, a fairly consolidated trend abroad, but never explored within our borders.

The conversion into a joint stock company symbolizes a further and fundamental evolutionary step of the company, which thanks to customers such as as Roma and sponsors of the caliber of Intesa Sanpaolo, SMI, Dreamsteam, BeeBad and so on, it aims to consolidate and continue to expand.

Mkers, in fact, is already projected to the next round of financing, with the aim of collecting others 10 million euros and prepare for a future listing on the stock exchange. We report below the words of Thomas De Gasperi, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Paolo Cisaria, Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors:

We have reached an important milestone just four years after our establishment. THEOur transformation process is closely connected with the structural and organizational growth of Mkers, thanks to significant investments both in the new Gaming House and above all in the staff of professionals who manage our activities on a daily basis. We reach this fundamental milestone in the year in which we not only won a FIFA 21 Club World Cup, but we also managed to bring an Italian team to the Rainbow Six Siege World Cup for the first time.

Furthermore, according to the words of Luca Beccaceci (new CEO of Mkers), “being the first public limited company in our industry fills us with pride“, though the work of the company it is only just beginning.

Among their next goals, the company intends not only consolidate their growth path, but to bet a lot on Escout.gg, Scouting platform by Mkers which will allow all competitive gaming enthusiasts to start a professional path.