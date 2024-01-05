Michael Jordan's shoes are better than his '91 BMW 850i. It's not us at Formulapassion who say it but the market, the only real thermometer capable of monitoring people's tastes and expectations. The BMW that belonged to the most famous (and richest) basketball player of all time was in fact put up for auction on the specialized portal Bring-a-Trailer at a starting price of 70,000 dollars, which in all likelihood will be between now and the expiry date of the expected sale on January 8th will be much higher. But how much can he reach in 4 days? Double up? Triple? Even assuming ten times the initial price, it will still be little compared to his Nikes, sold last April for 2.2 million dollars.

5.0 liter V12

The BMW 850i (which at this point we could define as second-hand) was purchased by Jordan in 1991 at Motor Werks in Barrington, Illinois, and is equipped with a personalized license plate. Sold in 1995, it has been used very little in almost 20 years, as the odometer shows only 30,000 miles. Too bad: Under the hood vibrates a 5.0-liter V12 paired with an E3 six-speed manual transmission, and the equipment also includes 17-inch AC Schnitzer wheels. There is no shortage of leather interiors, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats and cruise control. There is even complete documentation with owner's manuals, regularly stamped coupons and the Illinois title. All dutifully signed by Michael Jordan.