Trentino, Fugatti signs for Mj5

In the late afternoon, the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, signed the decree ordering the removal, by culling, of MJ5, the bear held responsible for the attack on a man which took place on 5 March in Val di Rabbi. The decree provides for the genetic identification of the specimen, through preliminary capture, and is motivated by the need to guarantee the interests of health and public safety, pursuant to provincial law 9 of 2018.

Orsa Jj4, Minister Pichetto Fratin: “The animal must be killed”

As Minister of the Environment “I find myself having set up a table that concerns not so much thebear Jj4 but more generally, the possible surplus” of bears and as regards Jj4 “there is the judiciary and for my part the operational arm of the Ministry of the Environment is Ispra. So theThe minister’s assessment is based on that of Ispra which at the moment at the table in Trento has expressed a favorable opinion on the abatement“. With these words the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilbert Pichetto in Morning 5 he made his position official. “At the moment the conditions are these – he specified – With regard to what has occurred in recent years – Pichetto recalled – we have the positions of the State Council. At this moment the bear is in the same place where that other bear was that was to be slaughtered about 4 years ago and which the Council of State instead decided not to have slaughtered. Therefore, let’s wait“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

