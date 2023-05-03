(Reuters) – The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, determined on Tuesday that Google immediately flag as propaganda the text contrary to the Fake News bill that the company published on its main page and to publish in the same space text favorable to the proposal, under penalty of a fine of 1 million reais per hour of non-compliance.

At a press conference in Brasília, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that Alphabet’s Google carried out misleading and abusive advertising by placing the link to the text contrary to the proposal on its main page. He also accused the company of having an arrogant posture and seeking to manipulate public opinion on the subject and said that social networking platforms want the “cyber western” in the country.

“We need to end the digital western. These companies want the cyber western in Brazil. And this digital western, this cyber western kills. Let there be no doubt, this cyber western kills. It kills children, it kills teenagers, it kills people for diseases and all companies in Brazil are regulated”, said Dino.

After the minister’s interview and the announcement of the measures imposed by Senacon, Google’s main page no longer displayed the link to the text contrary to the proposal earlier this Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Secretary for Consumer Protection, Wadih Damous, also present at the press conference, Senacon’s precautionary decision also determines that Google refrain from favoring the dissemination of positions contrary to the Fake News PL, as well as restricting access to publications favorable to the proposal.

Dino also said that Senacon has “hundreds of indications” that companies are manipulating their terms of use in favor of their own interests and to the detriment of other voices. He stated that these indications will be investigated and that, although the ministry acts in the administrative area, there is a possibility that these alleged conducts may result in crimes, which should, according to him, be subject to analysis by the Public Ministry.

The Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo notified Google and Meta on Monday for allegedly acting on their platforms against the project. They will have 10 days to provide clarification.

Sought, Google said it still does not have a position on Senacon’s decision and on Dino’s statements.

On Monday night, in a statement following the reactions to the publication of the link with the text contrary to the Fake News PL on its home page, the company said that the allegations that it would be favoring content contrary to the Fake News PL in its search engine are “false” and argued that the proposal, which has been pending in Congress for three years, has not been sufficiently debated and that its text has undergone several changes in recent weeks.

“On the eve of the vote on PL 2630, which was not discussed as widely and underwent significant changes in recent weeks, it is important that Brazilians are informed about the possible impacts to make a decision on how to participate in this discussion”, said the company.

“CLANDESTINE” CENSORSHIP

At the press conference, Dino also stated that the ministry is trying to prevent “private and clandestine” censorship of the debate on the Fake News Bill, which is taking place in the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister also stated that the regulation of social media platforms is, in addition to an urgent need, a requirement of the Constitution. He guaranteed that the regulation will take place, if not through legislation — which he said was preferable — then through administrative decisions and determinations by the Judiciary.

“Let the message be emphatically enshrined: the supporters of these deleterious, harmful, aggressive, immoral practices will lose. They will lose. I don’t know if today, if tomorrow or next week, but they will lose, because it is not possible for there to be this scam, this fraud in which financial interests are disguised as defense of moral principles, ”he said.

“It’s not moral principles that Digital Westerners stand for, they stand for their business. And these businesses are legitimate only and only if they comply with the law.”

The vote on the proposal in the Chamber was scheduled for this Tuesday, but the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) summoned leaders and the rapporteur to assess the scenario and should only carry out the voting plan if there is an environment to approve the project, according to sources close to him and deputies interviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo. Additional reporting by Ricardo Brito)