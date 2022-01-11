The collection Contender Naruto of the footwear brand Mizuno, take inspiration from Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and the main protagonist of the anime. Each of the pieces in this collaboration contain characteristic elements of each character, from colors, symbols and even their family marks.

Notably Contender Naruto It is a unisex collection, that is, they are designed for anyone regardless of gender. This features three pairs of running shoes inspired by the members of Team 7, also known as Team Kakashi. The first thing we notice is that they chose a color to represent each of the characters:

Naruto (black, orange and gray)

Sakura (pink, white and red)

Sasuke (navy blue, purple and gray)

But, the references do not remain solely in the colors of each shoe. When we get closer to reviewing the back of the shoe, we notice that it has more details on our trio of protagonists.

The perfect running shoe like Naruto

This special collection of footwear from Mizuno It has the following details: the circle that appears on the back of the outfit of Sakura, the shield of the clan whirlwind Uzumaki from Naruto and the shield of the clan Sasuke’s Uchiha:

Upon even closer inspection, you will also notice the symbol of the Hidden Leaf Village on the tongues of athletic shoes, although in the case of the pair inspired by Sasuke Uchiha, has a slight detail that his fans will appreciate:

The sports shoe collection Contender Naruto can be bought in the Mizuno online store, and even in official stores of Shonen jump as of January 8, 2022.

