JHeel problems for years. With the left and even more so with the right. Regular irritation, swelling, pain, break after running. The breaks became longer and longer, the jogging laps less and less. With the discovery of the Speedgoat 2 by Hoka One One, actually a trail running shoe, a few years ago gradually approached running again. Lo and behold: it worked. It was even possible several times a week without any bad consequences.

Will the new Wave Sky Neo from the Japanese brand Mizuno work just as well? In the case of the Hoka shoe, its thick, low-density foam midsole proved to be a boon. This gives it a chunky look, but makes for a soft heel landing when running or walking. A “rocked” sole that is strongly rounded upwards at the back and front promotes the rolling movement of the foot from the heel over the midfoot to the forefoot. Everything is extremely comfortable.

Comfort is the keyword from which Mizuno was also guided when developing the Wave Sky Neo, which is coming onto the market these days. The market is demanding more and more such models, it is said. The new one is intended more for the pleasure round without timekeeping than for the very fast pace. For this purpose, the Japanese are using two new in-house materials that are intended to have a strong dampening effect on the one hand and springy on the other, called Enerzy and Enerzy Core. The latter is derived from the foam that is used in table tennis bats as a layer between the wooden core and the rubber pad.









Compared to Mizuno’s previous midsole material called U4ic, Enerzy, a mixture of polyurethane and EVA, is said to be 17 percent softer and 15 percent more resilient. The highly elastic Enerzy Core is allegedly 293 percent softer than U4ic and develops a 56 percent higher energy return. The durable Enerzy forms a large part of the midsole. Above this, a double layer of the soft Enerzy Core is used, which is embedded in a frame made of U4ic, which is intended to give the construction strength and stability.

Contrary to expectations, the Mizuno didn’t feel particularly comfortable the first time it was tried on, but rather crisp. The first thing you notice when you put it on is that it has no tab. Its elastic upper material, a stocking-like, one-piece construction, encloses the foot tightly, pulls itself tightly over the instep, even when the laces are not tightly tied. The heels are held high, we became concerned about our notoriously sensitive areas.

When jogging on asphalt and field paths, the concerns evaporated. The Wave Sky Neo creates a cloudy, but not wobbly feel, with markedly efficient cushioning and a nice push-off effect. It rolls pleasantly from the heel over the middle to the tip of the foot, does not quite achieve the slipper comfort of the Hoka mentioned, but proves to be specific in the feedback. In addition to the impression of stability, there is a satisfactory grip thanks to the rubber knobbed sole.

For the first appearance in the new segment, Mizuno, so far more on the side of the tough, has found a fine balance between sport and comfort, not only for problem heels. The Japanese recommend the Wave Sky Neo for both casual and long-distance runners. It’s chic, but also expensive: the list price for both the women’s and men’s models is 200 euros.