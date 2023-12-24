Mizulina will ask the State Prosecutor's Office to check the scandalous rapper Vacio

Director of the Safe Internet League, member of the Public Chamber of Russia Ekaterina Mizulina believes that the Prosecutor General’s Office needs to check the rapper Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev), who appeared completely naked at the scandalous party of Anastasia Ivleeva. She stated this in her Telegram-channel.

The idea of ​​the need for verification came to Mizulina after she received an appeal from an indignant mother of two children. “We will appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to conduct an inspection and limit such content in Russia. Fierce trash. I won’t publish the video, how can I unsee it,” said the head of the Safe Internet League.

Rapper Vacio was a guest at Ivleeva’s party, which took place on the night of December 21 at the Mutabor club. The dress code for the event was “almost naked” and required a minimum of clothing. The artist appeared at the event completely naked with one sock, which was worn over his genitals. During the event, the only thing on the musician’s body was removed – for the rest of the evening he walked completely without clothes.

On December 22, the rapper was arrested for 15 days for petty hooliganism. In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of 200 thousand rubles for LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).