Mizulina said that she is tired of publicity and recognition

The head of the League for Safe Internet (LBI) Ekaterina Mizulina said that she is tired of her publicity and recognition. She reported this in her Telegram-channel, commenting on trips around the regions.

“I can’t leave the house, I can’t leave the hotel, I’m surrounded by people everywhere. I can’t just buy a waffle cone in the store. Someone always appears who starts shouting “Legend!”, embarrassing me, and immediately a crowd of people forms. I just can’t stand it anymore, so for now I’m thinking about what to do next, how to live with all this,” she complained.

Mizulina noted that she has plans to visit some cities before the end of the summer, but she found it difficult to answer whether she would continue to visit the regions in the fall.

Earlier, the head of LBI stated that she would sue designer Artemy Lebedev, as well as blogger Yuri Dud (recognized as a foreign agent) because of an interview in which, according to her, “information was disseminated that defamed the honor, dignity, and business reputation” of the organization and Mizulina personally.

LBI intends to collect 10 million rubles as compensation for moral damage. She also added that these funds will be used to meet the needs of the families of the special operation participants.